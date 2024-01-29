Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.24 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.