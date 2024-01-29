Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $5.33 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

