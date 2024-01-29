Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.00) by $5.52. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 672.78% and a negative return on equity of 185.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.