TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TKO opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

