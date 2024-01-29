Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.25 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.25 billion and approximately $15.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017348 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,992.10 or 1.00065088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011193 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00201192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,044,308 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,018,505.585853 with 3,457,551,870.503563 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.12654224 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $14,172,738.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

