Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TORO stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Toro has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Toro Company Profile

Toro ( NASDAQ:TORO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

