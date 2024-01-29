Torrid (NYSE:CURV) versus Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Financial Review

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Christopher & Banks and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 1 6 0 0 1.86

Profitability

Torrid has a consensus target price of $3.23, indicating a potential downside of 37.06%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Torrid $1.29 billion 0.41 $50.21 million $0.10 51.30

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Risk & Volatility

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -3.47, suggesting that its stock price is 447% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torrid beats Christopher & Banks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

(Get Free Report)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.