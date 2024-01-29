TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTE stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

