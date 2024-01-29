TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $42.02 on Monday. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.