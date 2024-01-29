TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,082.48 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,089.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,001.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.