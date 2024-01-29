Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treasure Global during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.09 on Monday. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 615.47%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 million. Research analysts expect that Treasure Global will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.