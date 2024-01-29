Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,358 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,610,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCN opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.44. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

