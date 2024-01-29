Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,647,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

