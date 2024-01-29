Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 230,000 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.84% of FREYR Battery worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 44.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 54.8% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 139,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 581,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

