Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 82,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.30% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 816,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

