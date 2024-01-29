Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Shares of 400,000 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,000. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. 366,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

