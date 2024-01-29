Triodos Investment Management BV Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 6.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $59,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.70. 68,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

