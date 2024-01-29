Triodos Investment Management BV Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,762 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.86. 302,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,765. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

