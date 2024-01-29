Triodos Investment Management BV Trims Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 95,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.