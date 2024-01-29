Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Update

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -120.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

