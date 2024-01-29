TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 396,772 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for about 4.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.20% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.42.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

