TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 563,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 263,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

