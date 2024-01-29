TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 292,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

