TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 259,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

