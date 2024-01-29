TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 55,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

PXD stock opened at $228.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average is $231.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

