TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 108,471 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

