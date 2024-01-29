TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJS opened at $99.54 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.