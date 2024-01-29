TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

