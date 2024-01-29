Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.
TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
NYSE TFC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.57.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
