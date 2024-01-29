Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFC stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.57.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.