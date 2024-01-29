Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

