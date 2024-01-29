TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises approximately 3.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BVN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 117,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,042. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.97 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.