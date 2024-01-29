TSP Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the quarter. Li-Cycle accounts for 0.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Li-Cycle worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital cut Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 335,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,020. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

