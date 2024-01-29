Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 4.7% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.81. 122,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 968,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,277 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

