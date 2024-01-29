Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

TYL stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $435.33. 10,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,636. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

