U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of USEG opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

