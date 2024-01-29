UBS Group Begins Coverage on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.