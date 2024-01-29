UBS Group Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

LEVI traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

