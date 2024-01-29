UBS Group Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.08. 1,070,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,150. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.