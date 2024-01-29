UBS Group Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $206.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $188.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.28. 1,380,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 50,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 5,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

