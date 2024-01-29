UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.05 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.