United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

In other United Bancorp news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares in the company, valued at $870,908.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

