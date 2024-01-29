United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.
United Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.78 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05.
United Bankshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
