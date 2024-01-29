United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.78 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

