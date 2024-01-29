United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

