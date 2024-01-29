UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,991. The company has a market capitalization of $465.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

