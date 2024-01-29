UNIUM Price Hits $12.21 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. UNIUM has a market cap of $27.34 million and $37,731.99 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.21 or 0.00028892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 12.20435589 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,808.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

