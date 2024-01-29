Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Raised by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $33,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.73. 36,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.65. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

