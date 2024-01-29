Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

