USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.
