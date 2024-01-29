USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,417 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.