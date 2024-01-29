Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,947 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.47% of Shake Shack worth $60,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $818,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. 143,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

